Do you believe in soulmates? Terri and Steve Irwin's everlasting love

This week will mark 18 years since Australian zookeeper and conservationist Steve Irwin passed away, and no one is keeping his legacy alive more than his wife, Terri Irwin. The 60-year-old believes he was her forever soulmate. She hasn't remarried since the much loved 'Crocodile Hunter' died on 4 September 2006. Steve was killed when a short-tail stingray's barb penetrated his chest. He was filming in Australia's Great Barrier Reef at the time. Speaking to Us Weekly in May this year, Terri talked openly about why she has remained single for so long. "I so totally got my happily ever after. And while there are a lot of wonderful men in the world, can you see another Steve Irwin? I just can’t. I’d be like, ‘I love that you’re a librarian, and the Dewey Decimal System is cool, but I got to go jump a crocodile,'" she told Us. Terri added that she's "good" and has no desire to date. "I had the best marriage in the whole world for 14 years, and I’m very comfortable with the person I see in the mirror. So I’m okay to be on my own now. And I’m lonely for Steve, but I’m not a lonely person.”

Terri's May interview resurfaced online at the weekend, with many people praising her for keeping her husband's memory alive. "She was married to a millionaire, philanthropist, animal lover with a cool accent, who was loved by 99 percent of the world and tough enough to wrestle alligators. What guy out there is filling that role?" one Instagram user wrote. Another user said: "Once you’re truly in love with someone, no one else looks the same." A third wrote: "They were the true definition of soulmates. I couldn’t see her with anyone else, and she has a very full life with her kids and granddaughter, busy with Australia Zoo and keeping Steve’s legacy alive, lots of love around her all the time." Some people also shared their own "soulmates" stories. "My papi died in 1971, at the age of 40, my nana has never went on another day to this day and she is 93, 53 years alone with her kids and grandkids, she met her soulmate and he was taken away," one woman wrote. Another woman commented: "My father died 30 years ago, when I was a young adult, and my mother was in her late forties. Some years ago, when I asked her why she never remarried, she smiled and said, 'There were opportunities, but, I already had the love of my life.' She has her children and grandchildren now. So, I get it."

Steve Irwin Children Terri is happy and content with her conservation work and children. Steve Irwin and Terri have two children together: a daughter named Bindi and a son named Robert Irwin. Both children have continued their father's work with animals. They are zookeepers at Australia Zoo, which is owned by Terri. Bindi's three-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, is also part of the Australia Zoo family. "Steve had so much love for Robert and Bindi. He was the best dad. It warms my heart to see how much they always wanted to be just like him. I know he would be proud of the way they have continued his message and mission for conservation," Terri wrote on Sunday, September 1, which is Father's Day in Australia. Terri and Steve met in 1991 when she was an American tourist visiting Australia. Steve was doing a crocodile demonstration at a reptile park. She says they had an instant connection. "He was talking about crocodiles so loving. They're beautiful mothers, and they're very affectionate with each other. And I thought, I could listen to this guy talk all day. So, I met him, and we talked until the park closed. It was just so instant, and I hadn't dated in probably a couple of years, and I didn't think I would ever settle down. I was the ripe old age of 27," she told Us about the day she met Steve. They got engaged four months later. They were married less than a year after their chance meeting.

