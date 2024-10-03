Anglers score big in KZN

Against all odds, from turbulent seas to icy rivers, anglers have landed some of the season's most impressive catches. Here’s your guide to what’s biting now in KZN!

Against all odds, from turbulent seas to icy rivers, anglers have landed some of the season's most impressive catches. Here’s your guide to what’s biting now in KZN!

Despite challenging weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal over recent weeks, including strong winds and rain, dedicated rock and surf anglers have been rewarded with impressive catches. Offshore anglers have also had exciting encounters with bottom fish, while the early game fish season has them preparing for action. Freshwater anglers braved the freezing Midlands conditions and boasted about their success, landing everything from big bass to trout. Meanwhile, spearfishing enthusiasts faced hurdles due to rough waters. Listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast below for more on our predictions, including an action-packed weekend targeting non-edible species in Durban Basin and what essentials to carry if you’re fishing along the coastline.

ANSA / Calvin Brown rewarded with a Kob while night fishing

ANSA / Wayne Stegen braving the cold for this beautiful Rainbow Trout

ANSA / Oliver Muller (left) and Kaiden Mayes (right) rock fishing for Bronze Bream at Port Edward

Meanwhile, are you a new angler who's feeling overwhelmed by the vast array of tackle available? Join Vinesh Soogreem and John Otto, a seasoned angling veteran, as they share their expert insights on selecting the right gear. They also explore the pros and cons of purchasing cheap fishing tackle online. Is it worth the risk? Click below to listen.

Think bad weather means no fishing? Think again. If you're on holiday or have time off to go fishing, but the weather isn't ideal, you might wonder, "What now?" Fortunately, fishing in bad weather can offer unique opportunities, according to expert angler Ray Thompson. He tells Vinesh Soogreem that in challenging conditions fish often become more active and easier to catch. Listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast expert series episode to discover how a seemingly bad day can turn into a fishing bonanza.



ANSA / Ray Thompson with a Honeycomb Skate caught in rough and dirty water conditions

Find more episodes of Angler News SA in the full channel below:

ANSA / Vinesh Soogreem with a Snoek

Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem!

Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future," reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the 90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.