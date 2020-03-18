Coronavirus: Italians channel their inner 'Rihanna' whilst in self-isolation

Italy has been one of the worst hit countries by the coronavirus. The Italian government declared that the country is currently undergoing total shut down and all citizens are to remain in isolation.

The country has reported over 2,000 deaths and thousands of cases. Italy is known as the second-oldest population on earth, which means 23% of the population is over the age of 65.

While the citizens face despair, they are trying to keep their spirits high - as can be seen in the video below.

Channeling their inner Rihanna, this group of Italians sang the popular 'B*tch, Better Have My Money' in unison from their respective balconies.

Reaching over nine-million views, we are giving this attitude a thumbs up.

See it here: