Bugged: Listen to the hidden sound clues for today | 24 September 2024
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Hidden microphones are scattered across KZN… Can you find them? Follow the clues and you could win your share of R250,000!
Every day, we’ll drop new clues to guide you in uncovering the hidden sounds spread across KZN. The more you listen, the closer you’ll get to solving the mystery. Stay tuned as fresh clues are revealed throughout the day, bringing you closer to a massive win!
Here are today’s clues:
How to Enter:
WhatsApp “Bug” to 061 700 0800 and follow the prompts. Terms and conditions apply.
Good luck, KZN! The mystery awaits...
