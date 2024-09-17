Bugged: Listen to the hidden sound clues for today | 17 September 2024
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Hidden microphones are scattered across KZN... Can you find them? Follow the clues for a chance to win your share of R250,000!
Each day, we'll reveal fresh clues to guide you in uncovering the hidden sounds scattered across KZN. The more you stay tuned, the closer you'll get to cracking the mystery. Keep listening as new clues drop throughout the day, bringing you closer to a big win!
Here are today's clues:
How to Enter:
WhatsApp “Bug” to 061 700 0800 and follow the prompts. Terms and conditions apply.
Good luck, KZN! The mystery awaits...
