 Bugged: Listen to the hidden sound clues for today | 10 September 2024
Updated | By East Coast Radio

Hidden microphones are placed all over KZN... Can you find them? Follow the clues for your shot at winning a share of R250,000!

Bugged S2 - 10th Sept 2024
Supplied

Each day, we'll be dropping new clues to guide you in tracking down the hidden sounds scattered across KZN. The more you listen, the closer you'll get to cracking the mystery. Stay tuned throughout the day as fresh clues are revealed, bringing you one step closer to winning big! 

Here are today's clues:

How to Enter:

Simply WhatsApp “Bug” to 061 700 0800 and follow the instructions. Ts and Cs apply.

Good luck, KZN! The mystery is calling...

