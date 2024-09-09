Bugged: Listen to the hidden sound clues for today | 09 September 2024
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Hidden microphones are scattered across KZN... Can you discover them? Follow the clues for your chance to win a share of R250,000!
Ready for a one-of-a-kind adventure? We'll be dropping daily clues to help you find the hidden sounds! Keep listening as new clues are revealed throughout the day.
Here are today's clues:
How to Enter:
Simply WhatsApp “Bug” to 061 700 0800 and follow the instructions. Ts and Cs apply.
Good luck, KZN! The mystery is calling...
