 Bugged: Listen to the hidden sound clues for today | 06 September 2024
Updated | By East Coast Radio

Hidden microphones are scattered across KZN... Can you discover them? Follow the clues for your chance to win a share of R250,000!

Bugged S2 - Mic 3 6th Sept 2024
Supplied

Ready for a one-of-a-kind adventure? We'll be dropping daily clues to help you find the hidden sounds! Keep listening as new clues are revealed throughout the day.

Here are today's clues:

How to Enter:

Simply WhatsApp “Bug” to 061 700 0800 and follow the instructions. Ts and Cs apply.

Good luck, KZN! The mystery is calling...

