Bugged: Listen to the hidden sound clues for today | 06 September 2024
Updated | By East Coast Radio
We've placed hidden microphones all over KZN... Can you find them? Follow the clues for your chance to win a share of R250,000!
Are you ready for an adventure like no other? We’ll be sharing daily clues to guide you to the hidden sounds! Stay tuned, as fresh clues will be released throughout the day.
Here are today's clues:
How to Enter:
WhatsApp the word “Bug” to 061 700 0800 and follow the prompts Ts and Cs apply
Good luck, KZN! The mystery awaits…
