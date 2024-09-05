 Bugged: Listen to the hidden sound clues for today | 05 September 2024
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Bugged: Listen to the hidden sound clues for today | 05 September 2024

Updated | By East Coast Radio

We've placed hidden microphones all over KZN... Can you find them? Follow the clues for your chance to win a share of R250,000!

Bugged S2 - 5th Sept 2024
Supplied

Are you ready for an adventure like no other? We’ll be sharing daily clues to guide you to the hidden sounds! Stay tuned, as fresh clues will be released throughout the day.

Here are today's clues:

How to Enter:

WhatsApp the word “Bug” to 061 700 0800 and follow the prompts Ts and Cs apply

Good luck, KZN! The mystery awaits…

More on East Coast Radio

KZN East Coast Radio Win Bugged

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.