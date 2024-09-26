Bugged: Listen to the hidden sound clues for today | 26 September 2024
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Hidden microphones are hidden across KZN… Can you find them? Follow the clues and you could win your share of R250,000!
Each day, we'll release new clues to help you track down the hidden sounds scattered across KZN. The more you tune in, the closer you'll get to solving the mystery. Keep listening throughout the day as new clues drop, bringing you closer to a big win!
Here are today's clues:
How to Enter:
WhatsApp “Bug” to 061 700 0800 and follow the prompts. Terms and conditions apply.
Good luck, KZN! The mystery awaits...
