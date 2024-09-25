Did You Spot the Surprise Clue for Mic 10 Before It Disappeared?

East Coast Radio dropped a surprise clue for Mic 10 this morning on our social media platforms, and just as quickly as it appeared, it was gone. Were you one of the lucky few who saw it before it was deleted?

As we approach the grand finale of this season’s Bugged competition, this is your last chance to win your share of R250,000. Every clue counts, and this one was an absolute game-changer! You could be just one clue away from joining our Bugged winners’ circle.

Speaking of winners, a massive congratulations to Khanyisile Gumede from Inanda, who found BUG NUMBER 9 on the ground, next to the fence of King Shaka's grave in the centre of town in King Shaka Street KwaDukuza!

But now, it's time to focus on Mic 10—the final mic of the season. The endgame is here, and you need to stay sharp! Listen carefully to the clues we’ll be dropping on-air, and keep your eyes peeled on our social media platforms.

How to Enter

WhatsApp “Bug” to 061 700 0800 and follow the prompts. Terms and conditions apply.



Hear It. Find It. Win It.

Do you have what it takes to be KZN's top audio detective? The microphones are hidden, the clues are ready, and the prize is waiting. All that's left is for you to listen, guess, and win.

Good luck, KZN!