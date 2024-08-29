We've Hidden Mics Across KZN... Can You Hear Them?

Imagine this: microphones hidden in secret locations across KZN, and all you have to do is find them. The reward? A share of R250,000. Sounds exciting, right? Well, that's because it is!

Starting on 2 September 2024 and running until 27 September 2024, KZN's ultimate audio detective game invites you to put your ears to the test. The challenge? Listen closely to the daily clues, guess the hidden locations, and claim your share of R250 000. It’s a game of wit, intuition, and a bit of luck - perfect for anyone who loves a good mystery.

How It Works

10 Hidden Microphones: We have hidden 10 microphones across the diverse and beautiful landscape of KZN. Your mission is to follow the daily clues to identify each location. But here's the twist: only one location is revealed at a time. Once it's guessed and claimed, the game moves on to the next, keeping the excitement at an all-time high.

We have hidden 10 microphones across the diverse and beautiful landscape of KZN. Your mission is to follow the daily clues to identify each location. But here's the twist: only one location is revealed at a time. Once it's guessed and claimed, the game moves on to the next, keeping the excitement at an all-time high. Daily Clues: Clues are shared on-air during the 'East Coast Breakfast', 'Carol Ofori', 'Danny Guselli', and 'Stacey and J Sbu' shows, as well as on social media. If you miss anything, don’t worry; you can catch the clues HERE.

Clues are shared on-air during the 'East Coast Breakfast', 'Carol Ofori', 'Danny Guselli', and 'Stacey and J Sbu' shows, as well as on social media. If you miss anything, don’t worry; you can catch the clues Competition Moments: From 6am to 6pm every day, four lucky listeners will have the chance to share their guesses live on air.

How to Enter

WhatsApp the word “Bug” to 061 700 0800 and follow the prompts Ts and Cs apply

Hear It. Find It. Win It.

Do you have what it takes to be KZN's top audio detective? The microphones are hidden, the clues are ready, and the prize is waiting. All that's left is for you to listen, guess, and win.

Good luck, KZN! The mystery awaits…