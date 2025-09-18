World Food Day 2025: East Coast Radio & the Do More Foundation are making every day count

World Food Day 2025: How you can help feed a child, one action at a time

Every 16 October, the world unites for World Food Day, a global call to action to fight hunger, improve food security, and rethink the way we grow, share, and consume food. This year’s celebration is particularly special as it marks the 80th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). The 2025 theme says it all: 365 Days of Action, because food security isn’t just a one-day issue; it’s a daily responsibility.



Why World Food Day matters In South Africa, millions of children face hunger and malnutrition every single day. While World Food Day shines a spotlight on these issues, the real challenge is turning awareness into action. That’s why East Coast Radio is proud to partner with the Do More Foundation this year, rallying KZN (and beyond) to turn kindness into long-term change.

What we’re doing: #DoMoreFriday The Do More Foundation’s #DoMoreFriday movement is led by passionate changemakers who believe in the power of community. Each contribution (big or small) helps transform lives. Here’s how: One donation provides a child with an entire year’s supply of nourishing DoMore Porridge at their Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre. That’s not just food, it’s energy, growth, and hope. This year, it’s easier than ever to support. You can donate by purchasing one of the following: Adult T-shirt - R180 (12 shirts provides 200 breakfasts for a child - a whole year of school nutrition) Kiddies T-shirt - R160 Socks - R100

World Food Day / ECR

All merchandise is available via Shopify, with proceeds going directly to the cause. Not into merch? No problem - direct cash donations are also welcome.

How you can be the part of it Our campaign officially launches on 18 September, and we’re inviting YOU to join us. Whether it’s buying a T-shirt, rocking a pair of DoMore socks, or making a donation, every gesture helps a child in need. Together, we can create ripples of change that last far beyond World Food Day. Top ways to celebrate World Food Day in South Africa Aside from joining the Do More Foundation campaign, here are three other ways to honour the day: 1. Don’t waste food: World Food Day promotes "Think. Eat. Save." Plan meals, shop smart, and eat mindfully. Save food, save money, save the planet. 2. Support local farmers: Visit a farmers market and buy fresh, local produce. You’ll be supporting food sustainability right at its roots. 3. Volunteer: Spend the day at a food bank or community organisation. Sorting, packing, or distributing meals is a hands-on way to make an immediate difference.

Let’s do more, together World Food Day isn’t just about what’s on our plates, it’s about what’s possible when communities come together. East Coast Radio and the Do More Foundation believe that with your help, we can ensure no child goes hungry. Help us spread love and feed a child.

Supplied