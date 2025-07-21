The Shangase family’s dream comes true: A new home, built with love by ECR and the heart of KZN
Updated | By East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio officially blessed Ms Thembele Shangase and her family with a new home this Mandela Day.
In the true spirit of Mandela Day, East Coast Radio officially handed over a newly built home to Thembele Shangase and her children in Inchanga, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).
The emotional handover ceremony, attended by members of the community, government representatives, sponsors, and media, marked the culmination of the station’s “Build a Home with Us This Mandela Day” campaign, a province-wide initiative that called on KZN to unite and support a family in need.
“Thembele’s story touched our hearts, and our listeners and partners responded. What started with one heartfelt plea became a movement,” said East Coast Radio MD Mzuvele Mthethwa, who delivered a bilingual address in English and isiZulu as a show of respect to the local community.
“This project reminds us that when it matters to KZN, it matters to us as East Coast Radio.”
The Shangase family’s previous home was destroyed during the 2022 floods, leaving them in unsafe conditions for years. Through the generosity of listeners and the backing of brand partners, a brand-new home now stands in its place a symbol of dignity, resilience, and hope.
Donations covered everything from construction materials and labour support to essential interior fittings, including a fully equipped kitchen and appliances. The project not only restored shelter but also reinforced the power of purpose-driven partnerships to create real, measurable impact.
East Coast Radio extends heartfelt thanks to every listener who contributed, proving that every cent counts, and every voice matters.
In a few weeks, the ECR team will revisit the home of MaShangase to unveil the finished product and showcase the work that KZN did!
Stay tuned!
In case you missed the action on Mandela day, check out this wrap up of the entire day.
