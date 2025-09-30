Season of Sharing is back - BIGGER and more IMPACTFUL!

KZN - we’re feeding smiles and spreading love again this festive season, and we need you!

The festive season should be a time of joy, laughter, and love. However, for many families across KwaZulu-Natal, it’s a time filled with worry, especially for the children who depend on school meals just to get through the day. When the school gates close, so too does their access to a reliable meal. That’s why, for the third year in a row, East Coast Radio, together with Pick n Pay, is bringing back our Season of Sharing campaign. This year, we’re going even bigger, reaching even more families, and making an even greater impact because no child should go hungry during the holidays.

A look back at what YOU made possible...

When we first launched Season of Sharing in 2023, our goal was simple yet powerful to make sure no family in KwaZulu-Natal went hungry during the festive season. As always, KZN showed up in a big way! That year, your kindness helped us put food on the table for more than 600 families. Then came 2024 and you took it to a whole new level. Together, we raised over R1.1 million, feeding 800 families for six weeks. That’s more than 165,000 meals served, and just as many smiles shared across our province. East Coast Radio’s Managing Director, Mzuvele Mthethwa, reflected on the impact: “Last year, our Season of Sharing campaign united communities and partners to achieve something extraordinary, raising over a million rand for vulnerable families. This year, with new partnerships and an even stronger commitment, we aim to reach more households and ensure that no child in KZN goes hungry this festive season.”

What's new this Season of Sharing?

This year, we’re setting our sights even higher. Here’s what’s in store for our third Season of Sharing: Bigger hampers and bigger love – Each hamper is valued at R2,600 and feeds a family of 4 for up to 6 for six weeks. Galito’s is joining the mission – Not only will families get a hamper, but they’ll also enjoy warm, hearty meals during drop-offs to ensure immediate nourishment. Donors get to be more hands-on – Anyone who donates R100,000 or more will get the chance to join one of our presenters as they deliver these hampers. We’re looking for even bigger support – We’re looking for a wheelbarrow sponsor to make sure families can carry their groceries home with ease.

How can you help?

KZN, this campaign is nothing without you. Every rand you give goes directly toward feeding families who need it most. No child should have to spend the festive season hungry and with your help, we can make sure they don’t. You can help spread the love by donating through The Big Favour donation tab. Any amount counts! Donors will also receive a Section 18A certificate. You can also join us during the live telethon and pledge your support. Dates and times will be announced soon, so stay tuned to East Coast Radio.

