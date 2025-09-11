A home filled with laughter: The Shangase family housewarming

From 67 minutes to forever: KZN turned Mandela Day into a new home for the Shangase family and its finally complete!

On Mandela Day, our hearts were set on making a lasting difference. We knew 67 minutes wasn’t enough, so we set out to give Mam Shangase and her family something that would stand the test of time: a home.

Brick by brick, with love, sweat, and determination, a house took shape. The journey didn’t end there though. Today, we returned for the most special part of all: the official housewarming. What awaited us was breathtaking. A home complete with a fitted kitchen, tiled floors that gleamed in the sunlight, freshly painted walls, and furniture ready to welcome family and friends.

MaShangase’s new house, built by KZN

MaShangase’s bedroom

MaShangase’s bathroom

The atmosphere was filled with joy. We christened the stove with pancakes, filling the kitchen with the smell of warmth and family.

Pancakes by Chef Carmen

Breakfast by Chef Carmen

The laughter of friends and family rang through the rooms, and Mam Shangase’s smile said more than words ever could.

MaShangase

She shared her gratitude, speaking of how her life had changed. For years, she had prayed for a safe, dignified home and now, her dream has come true.

Nelson Mandela once said: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” For Mam Shangase and her family, this difference is life changing. For us, it’s a reminder that when we come together with compassion and purpose, we can create an everlasting difference. This isn’t just the story of a house. It’s the story of a home filled with hope, dignity, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow. To our incredible listeners, and partners none of this would have been possible without your kindness, generosity, and support. Thank you, KZN, for helping us turn a house into a home.