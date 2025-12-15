Turning generosity into action: ECR delivered on its Season of Sharing promise

KZN came together to turn generosity into real meals, real moments, and real impact during our 2025 Season of Sharing!

Following the success of East Coast Radio’s Season of Sharing Telethon in November, we set out to do one simple but powerful thing: turn generosity into action. The response from our listeners, partners, and the broader KZN community was overwhelming. What began as a call to give quickly became a collective movement. It became a movement rooted in compassion, dignity, and shared responsibility.

Thanks to this outpouring of support, and alongside our food partner Pick n Pay, our transport partner SA Harvest, as well as donations from partners and the wider community, the telethon raised vital assistance for families facing food insecurity across KwaZulu-Natal. However, the true heart of the Season of Sharing is not found in numbers alone. It lives in the moments on school grounds, in community halls, and in the quiet gratitude of families receiving support when they need it most.

From intention to impact True to our commitment, during the first two weeks of December we moved from planning to presence. We went on the ground, into communities, and delivered food hampers to four schools across the province: Buhlebethu High School Inqaba Primary School Ekupholeni High School Nyalazi Primary School

Each delivery carried its own story. Learners eagerly helping unpack hampers. Families arriving unsure, then leaving lighter not just because of the food they carried, but because they felt seen and supported. These were not transactional handovers. They were moments of connection, dignity, and shared humanity. Standing in these communities, it became clear that collective action doesn’t just fill cupboards, it restores hope.

Stronger together on the ground We were honoured to be joined at various drops by partners who share our commitment to meaningful, long-term impact. The presence of the Department of Social Development, Transnet, the Hollywoodbets Foundation, and Suncoast Tsogo Sun reinforced a powerful truth: addressing food insecurity requires collaboration across sectors. When media, business, government, and community stand side by side, the impact is deeper, more sustainable, and far-reaching. A special mention must also go to Galito’s, who joined us at every drop.

Beyond the food hampers, Galito’s ensured families and learners could enjoy warm, nourishing meals on the day - a gesture that brought comfort, joy, and a sense of togetherness to each visit. Sometimes, a hot meal shared in the moment speaks just as loudly as long-term support.

The 2025 Season of Sharing is a testament to what’s possible when generosity is matched with action. It’s proof that when people rally behind a shared purpose, meaningful change follows. To every listener who donated, every partner who contributed, every organisation that showed up, and every volunteer who helped carry this initiative forward; thank you. Your support helped transform goodwill into real-world impact, touching lives across KZN. As we close out the year, we do so with full hearts and deep gratitude. We remain inspired and committed to using our platform not just to inform and entertain, but to uplift the communities we serve.