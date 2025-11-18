A heartwarming start: ECR’s Season of Sharing raises more than we could imagine

Thank you, KZN, for donating and pledging so we can continue to feed families in need over the festive season.

Thank you, KZN, for donating and pledging so we can continue to feed families in need over the festive season.

Our beautiful province of KZN rallied together to donate whatever they could afford to ensure families do not go to bed hungry this December. East Coast Radio’s Big Favour Season of Sharing Telethon took place on Friday, 7 November 2025, at Pick n Pay Hyper by The Sea.

In partnership with Pick n Pay, the telethon far exceeded all expectations. In 2024 r, you helped us raise an awe-inspiring R1.1 million. This year, you helped us raise an incredible R1.8 million. The money raised is sufficient to provide food hampers to 692 families. Each hamper can feed a family of four to six people, three times a day, for up to six weeks. Each hamper is filled with nutritious essentials such as rice, oil, canned goods and fresh produce. However, the impact doesn’t stop there. Families will enjoy a delicious and hearty meal courtesy of Galito’s at the drop-offs. East Coast Radio Managing Director Mzuvele Mthethwa expressed that the success of Season of Sharing "lies in collaboration".

Our partnership with Pick n Pay continues to amplify the difference we can make together. Each year, we see businesses step forward to show that compassion and corporate responsibility can go hand in hand. - Mzuvele Mthethwa East Coast Radio Managing Director

In addition to the funds raised, East Coast Radio reported earlier that Pick n Pay donated an additional 500 hampers worth R1.3 million, feeding another 500 families across KZN. This takes our total up to a whopping R3.1 million raised and 1,192 families fed. This year’s effort follows the rising success of 2024, where your generosity helped us raise R1.1 million. We were able to feed 800 families for six weeks, which equates to over 165,000 meals served and countless smiles shared. Though the telethon may have concluded, the Season of Sharing doesn’t end here. There are still ways for you to contribute and make a difference in the lives of others this festive season. You can still help us spread love by donating through The Big Favour donation tab.

Image courtesy of Julian Carelsen