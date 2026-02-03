When a promise lives on: ECR’s Big Favour brings new possibilities to Siphesihle High School
Updated | By East Coast Radio
A promise made to Inchanga continues through action. Siphesihle High School now has laptops and an upgraded computer lab, creating real momentum for learners shaping their future.
A promise made to Inchanga continues through action. Siphesihle High School now has laptops and an upgraded computer lab, creating real momentum for learners shaping their future.
On Mandela Day last year, during the handover of the Shangase family home, East Coast Radio (ECR) promised to uplift and support the broader community of Inchanga.
This year, ECR fulfilled its promise during a CSI Big Favour moment with Siphesihle High School.
Danny Guselli led the team in donating laptops to learners who come from disadvantaged backgrounds. Their computer lab also got a makeover with a fresh coat of paint and new chairs.
The collaboration was made possible by East Coast Radio's Technical Team, led by Siyathemba Shozi, Vuyani Mjwara and Reuben Baatjes, in collaboration with ECR's CSI specialist, Thobekile Honono.
Read more: The Shangase family’s dream comes true: A new home, built with love by ECR and the heart of KZN
The donation is an investment in the futures of these young, bright learners. The laptops provide these students with a chance to enter the world of opportunities that technology provides.
The learners come from a part of our province that doesn't have easy access to the internet or the research tools required for them to complete their studies. This donation will help them steer forward in their pursuit of learning, conducting research, writing essays and developing themselves.
Listen to the full interview between Danny Guselli and Principal Dube below:
Danny had the opportunity to speak with the school principal, Mr D S Dube, who said that having access to laptops is a game-changer. Not only does it help bridge the 'digital divide,' but it also allows both teachers and learners to access learning materials.
Mr Dube added that the computer lab will also help the school access global information and develop future skills.
When asked how a donation like this aligns with the school's vision, Mr Duna said they want to transform the school from a public school to a school of excellence.
He added that they have created a slogan at their school which says, #LevelOneAndTwoMustFall. He elaborated that this is meant to help learners go beyond and strive for greatness.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Show's Stories
-
Household tech levy vs TV licence: What scrapping the licence could mean for South Africans
The future of the TV licence is under scrutiny as a household tech levy ...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago
-
Connor Doig: The teen who just made South African tennis history
EXCLUSIVE: Meet Connor Doig, the teen who's rewriting South African tenn...East Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago