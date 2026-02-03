When a promise lives on: ECR’s Big Favour brings new possibilities to Siphesihle High School

A promise made to Inchanga continues through action. Siphesihle High School now has laptops and an upgraded computer lab, creating real momentum for learners shaping their future.

On Mandela Day last year, during the handover of the Shangase family home, East Coast Radio (ECR) promised to uplift and support the broader community of Inchanga. This year, ECR fulfilled its promise during a CSI Big Favour moment with Siphesihle High School. Danny Guselli led the team in donating laptops to learners who come from disadvantaged backgrounds. Their computer lab also got a makeover with a fresh coat of paint and new chairs. The collaboration was made possible by East Coast Radio's Technical Team, led by Siyathemba Shozi, Vuyani Mjwara and Reuben Baatjes, in collaboration with ECR's CSI specialist, Thobekile Honono.

Supplied

The donation is an investment in the futures of these young, bright learners. The laptops provide these students with a chance to enter the world of opportunities that technology provides. The learners come from a part of our province that doesn't have easy access to the internet or the research tools required for them to complete their studies. This donation will help them steer forward in their pursuit of learning, conducting research, writing essays and developing themselves.

Supplied

Listen to the full interview between Danny Guselli and Principal Dube below: