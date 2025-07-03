Build a home with us this Mandela Day

KZN - we need your help to build a home for Thembele this Mandela Day!

At East Coast Radio, we believe Mandela Day isn’t just a date on a calendar. It’s a mindset. It’s about kindness, compassion, and doing what you can to make life a little better for someone else - not just on July 18, but every chance you get. This year, we’re taking that belief to the next level and we need you, KZN. Back in March, we received a message that stopped us in our tracks. It was a plea for something no one should ever have to ask for: a safe place to call home.

The letter came from a concerned mother who was desperately trying to help a woman named Thembele Surprise Shangase. Thembele lives in the Madwaleni area, Inchanga, under Ward 4 of eThekwini Metro. Her home was devastated by the horrific floods that tore through KwaZulu-Natal in 2022.

While many others have slowly begun to rebuild their lives, Thembele and her family are still trying to rebuild. The house she lives in is dangerously unstable. It’s worn-down, weather-damaged, and at risk of collapsing at any moment. Every rainy night is a gamble. Every gust of wind, a threat. No one, especially not a mother caring for her family, should live with that kind of fear.

Supplied

Supplied

Carmen Reddy and Sky Tshabalala visited Ms Thembele Shangase's home in Inchanga on 2 July to surprise Thembele with the news that we're building her a house. She was beyond thankful and could barely hold her emotions together. Since our last site visit, Ms Shangase's roof was blown away by the recent strong winds in KZN; making her situation even more stressful.

Supplied / Skyye Ndlovu

Supplied / Skyye Ndlovu

We saw what remains of her current house and welcomed the construction truck which delivered the sand that will put together the new foundation of the home. This is the beginning of the journey to changing Ms. Shangase's life in a big way, and we can't wait to share this journey with you!

Site for the new house / Supplied / Skyye Ndlovu

So, this Mandela Day, we’re not just going to talk about making a difference, we’re going to build one. Brick by brick. Donation by donation. With your help, we can give Thembele and her family the safe, secure home they deserve. However, we can’t do it alone.

How you can help We’re inviting our amazing East Coast community to be part of this life-changing project. From 23 June to 14 July, we’ll be collecting donations. Every cent counts. Every contribution brings us one step closer to turning a house of fear into a home of hope. If you’ve ever wanted to be part of something bigger, this is your moment. It’s more than 67 minutes. It’s a chance to change a life.

We’ll be sharing updates, stories, and pictures along the way. When that final brick is laid and Thembele steps into her brand new home, you’ll know you had a hand in making it happen. Together, let’s build more than a house. Let’s build hope, dignity, and a future for the Shangase family.