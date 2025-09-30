Season of Sharing is back - BIGGER and more IMPACTFUL

KZN - we’re feeding smiles and spreading love again this festive season, and we need you!

The festive season is meant to be a time of joy, laughter, and togetherness. Sadly, for too many families across KwaZulu-Natal, the festive season is filled with worry, especially for the children who rely on school meals to get through the day. When schools close, so do the daily meals they depend on. That’s why, for the third year running, East Coast Radio is bringing back our Season of Sharing in partnership with Pick n' Pay. This year, we’re going even BIGGER and making an even GREATER impact.

A look back at what YOU made possible...

When we first launched Season of Sharing in 2023, we wanted to do something simple but powerful: feed as many families as possible so no one would go hungry during the holidays. As always, KZN helped us deliver in a big way! In 2023, you helped us put food on the table for over 600 families. In 2024, your generosity took things to a whole new level. Together, we raised over R1.1 million! That money fed 800 families for six weeks. That’s more than 165,000 meals served and countless smiles shared. East Coast Radio’s Managing Director, Mzuvele Mthethwa, commented: “Last year, our Season of Sharing campaign united communities and partners to achieve something extraordinary - raising over a million rand for vulnerable families. This year, with new partnerships and an even stronger commitment, we aim to reach more households and ensure that no child in KZN goes hungry this festive season.”

What's new this Season of Sharing?

This year, we’re setting our sights even higher. Here’s what’s in store for our third Season of Sharing: Bigger hampers and bigger love – Each hamper is valued at R2,600 and feeds a family of 4 for up to 6 for six weeks. Galito’s is joining the mission – Not only will families get a hamper, but they’ll also enjoy warm, hearty meals during drop-offs to ensure immediate nourishment. Donors get to be more hands-on – Anyone who donates R100,000 or more will get the chance to join one of our presenters as they deliver these hampers. We’re looking for even bigger support – We’re looking for a wheelbarrow sponsor to make sure families can carry their groceries home with ease.

How can you help?

KZN, this campaign is nothing without you. Every rand you give goes directly toward feeding families who need it most. No child should have to spend December hungry and with your help, we can make sure they don’t. You can help spread the love by donating through The Big Favour donation tab. Any amount counts! Donors will also receive a Section 18A certificate. You can also join us during the live telethon and pledge your support. Dates and times will be announced soon, so stay tuned to East Coast Radio.

