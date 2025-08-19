Pinetown Diff and Gearbox | KZN Future 50

Pinetown Diff and Gearbox11

Website: www.pdgdbn.co.za

Pinetown Diff and Gearbox: Built on Experience, Driven by Values

Pinetown Diff and Gearbox, based in New Germany, KwaZulu-Natal, has been specialising in differential and gearbox repairs for cars and trucks since 2008. The business was founded by Nadeera Ramharakh, who currently heads up the company, bringing her technical experience and leadership to every aspect of the workshop.

Before establishing the business, Nadeera had built a strong career in workshop leadership and operations, while her co-founder Nash had over two decades of experience as an artisan in the automotive sector. Together, they created a workshop where hands-on service, reliable workmanship, and a respectful team environment could be prioritised

Starting with a small team, Pinetown Diff and Gearbox has grown steadily, developing a reputation for technical skill and practical solutions. Today, the business has 11 employees and continues to focus on gearbox and differential repairs for both passenger and commercial vehicles. Work is managed by appointment to ensure efficiency, with capacity also available for urgent repairs.

Building Technical Skills and Local Opportunities

A key focus for Pinetown Diff and Gearbox is creating opportunities for young people entering the automotive trade. Many employees gain their first hands-on experience in a specialised field, developing skills that support long-term employment. The business provides mentoring and practical learning to help build both technical expertise and workplace confidence.

The company is also working on expanding its capabilities through additional tooling and closer relationships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This would allow the workshop to service vehicles under warranty while maintaining the high standards that have defined its work for more than 15 years.