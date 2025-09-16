Ocean Plastic Technologies| KZN Future 50
Updated | By KZN Future 50
Find out more about Ocean
Plastic Technologies, this week's KZN Future 50 featured business...
Find out more about Ocean Plastic Technologies, this week's KZN Future 50 featured business...
Number of Employees: 18
Website: www.oceanplastictechnologies.com
Ocean Plastic Technologies: Turning Plastic Waste into Community Value
Ocean Plastic Technologies, based in KwaZulu-Natal, was founded by Oliver Nudds with a clear purpose: to create practical, small-scale recycling solutions that make it possible to process plastic waste where it’s collected. What started as an idea during Oliver’s travels has grown into a business that is reshaping how recycling is done in both local and international settings.
While visiting the Philippines, Oliver saw hotel staff removing plastic waste from a harbour to protect the tourism industry. A few weeks later, he observed a similar scene in Durban. These experiences raised an important question: what if plastic could be recycled directly at the point of collection? This became the foundation for Ocean Plastic Technologies and its Micro Recycling Pods—compact, mobile units that sort, wash, dry and shred plastic on-site.
Today, the company operates out of Waterfall, Hillcrest, with units in use across South Africa, Nigeria, the Caribbean, and even the remote Tristan da Cunha islands. Each pod can process up to 30 kilograms of plastic per hour, including types that are typically difficult to recycle. The design is portable and modular, making it well suited to both urban and peri-urban areas.
A Practical Model for a Circular Economy
Ocean Plastic Technologies has developed a system that allows local recyclers and small-scale operators to turn plastic waste into high-value raw material. Once processed, this material can be used again in manufacturing, contributing to the circular economy and reducing dependence on new plastic inputs.
By enabling recyclers to add value at source, the model improves the income potential for reclaimers. Early results show that users can earn up to three times more than through traditional recycling channels. This not only supports job creation but also helps circulate more income within local communities.
Engineering with Purpose
The business has spent the past eight years developing and refining its Micro Recycling Pods. The units are built to be mobile, scalable, and equipped to handle plastics that would usually end up in landfill or the ocean. Some systems also use blockchain to trace where plastic comes from, which adds transparency to the process.
Currently employing 18 people, Ocean Plastic Technologies continues to grow its reach. By working closely with communities and providing accessible recycling infrastructure, the company is creating a model that links environmental responsibility with local economic benefit.
Ocean Plastic Technologies is continuing to explore new opportunities to expand its model, one that brings recycling closer to the people and places where it matters most.
More KZN Future 50
Image Credit: Supplied
Show's Stories
-
Dr Musa on the price of eggs: “Release yourselves from breakfast”
According to Dr Musa Mthombeni, we all need to release eggs from our bre...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
Little boy’s wholesome reaction to birthday Coco Pops
A video of a little boy’s reaction to receiving a box of Coco Pops cerea...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago