Ocean Plastic Technologies| KZN Future 50

Ocean Plastic Technologies18

Website: www.oceanplastictechnologies.com

Ocean Plastic Technologies: Turning Plastic Waste into Community Value

Ocean Plastic Technologies, based in KwaZulu-Natal, was founded by Oliver Nudds with a clear purpose: to create practical, small-scale recycling solutions that make it possible to process plastic waste where it’s collected. What started as an idea during Oliver’s travels has grown into a business that is reshaping how recycling is done in both local and international settings.

While visiting the Philippines, Oliver saw hotel staff removing plastic waste from a harbour to protect the tourism industry. A few weeks later, he observed a similar scene in Durban. These experiences raised an important question: what if plastic could be recycled directly at the point of collection? This became the foundation for Ocean Plastic Technologies and its Micro Recycling Pods—compact, mobile units that sort, wash, dry and shred plastic on-site.

Today, the company operates out of Waterfall, Hillcrest, with units in use across South Africa, Nigeria, the Caribbean, and even the remote Tristan da Cunha islands. Each pod can process up to 30 kilograms of plastic per hour, including types that are typically difficult to recycle. The design is portable and modular, making it well suited to both urban and peri-urban areas.

A Practical Model for a Circular Economy

Ocean Plastic Technologies has developed a system that allows local recyclers and small-scale operators to turn plastic waste into high-value raw material. Once processed, this material can be used again in manufacturing, contributing to the circular economy and reducing dependence on new plastic inputs.

By enabling recyclers to add value at source, the model improves the income potential for reclaimers. Early results show that users can earn up to three times more than through traditional recycling channels. This not only supports job creation but also helps circulate more income within local communities.