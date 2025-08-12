 Luminex Technologies | KZN Future 50
Luminex Technologies: From a Market Gap to LED Screen Innovation in KwaZulu-Natal


A Business Born from a Need

Luminex Technologies is a KwaZulu-Natal-based LED screen solutions company Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic by Ashveer Ramdheen and Simeon Kistensamy. Their journey began when both founders faced challenges sourcing reliable LED displays, encountering poor service and limited after-sales support from existing suppliers. Recognising an opportunity to address this gap, they set out to establish a company focused on quality products and dependable customer care.

In the early stages, Ashveer and Simeon worked closely with local clients to understand their specific needs across retail, hospitality, sports, entertainment, and safety sectors. Their hands-on approach helped them develop tailored LED display solutions that enhance brand visibility and communication in these various industries.

Delivering Results Across Durban and Beyond

Over the past three years, Luminex Technologies has installed and supplied more than 1,000 square metres of LED screens across Durban and beyond. Their work features in several prominent locations around the city, bringing dynamic, customisable display options to businesses and events.

A key part of their business model is offering wholesale pricing alongside comprehensive local support. By providing product knowledge and ongoing service, Luminex enables both resellers and customers to engage confidently with LED technology, removing uncertainty and delivering practical, reliable solutions.

At present, Luminex is developing South Africa’s first dedicated LED screen showroom. This space will allow customers to explore a range of screen options firsthand and better understand how these technologies can meet their specific requirements.

Looking to the Future

Looking ahead, Ashveer and Simeon plan to open a local manufacturing facility. They believe this will increase production capacity, create employment opportunities, and support skills development within KwaZulu-Natal’s growing technology sector. Their aim is to grow Luminex into one of Africa’s leading LED screen suppliers, supporting the region’s economy while providing technology solutions that illuminate spaces and connect people.

