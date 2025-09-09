KZN Future 50: Where are they now?

Saddler Belts Explores Innovation While Staying True to Craft

Company Name: Saddler Belts & Leathercraft (Pty) Ltd

Number of Employees: 35

Website: https://www.saddlerbelts.co.za/

Saddler Belts & Leathercraft, headed up by Andrew Fenwick, was featured in the KZN Future 50 earlier this year for its longstanding presence in the leather goods industry. Known for handcrafted leather belts and accessories, the Durban-based business has continued to grow steadily. While no major new retail contracts have materialised, both online and walk-in sales have shown positive movement—an encouraging sign in the current economic environment.

Since the feature, the business has taken steps to explore new ideas, including a potential customisation offering that would allow customers to build their own belts online. Internally, Saddler Belts has introduced new in-house designs, brought in younger talent, and secured grant funding to implement energy and water efficiency measures. The company also received encouraging feedback from listeners following the feature, and continues to introduce new products such as colourful leather bookmarks as part of its ongoing innovation efforts.

LIVClean Strengthens Position in the Industrial Cleaning Sector

Company Name: LIVClean

Number of Employees: 3000

Website: www.livclean.co.za

LIVClean, founded by Matt Simpkins and Murray Gilson, continues to focus on delivering high standards in the industrial cleaning sector. Since their feature in the KZN Future 50, the business has worked on building long-term, sustainable contracts—particularly in sectors such as hospitality, where consistent service and operational certainty are key. The exposure from the feature has helped increase awareness of their offering among larger organisations and decision-makers.

While sales cycles in this space remain complex, especially due to increased compliance and remote decision-making processes, LIVClean has refined its approach to clearly communicate the problems it helps clients solve—specifically around hygiene, safety, and dignity in challenging environments. The business remains well-positioned to respond to industry needs with values-driven operations and a solutions-based approach.

