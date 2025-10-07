Future50 is scaling up KZN businesses to rise even higher
If there’s one thing we know about KwaZulu-Natal, it’s that this province doesn’t wait for opportunity. We create it.
That’s exactly what FNB Business and East Coast Radio have been doing through KZN Future50, the powerful platform that’s been shining a light on our province’s most forward-thinking businesses.
For the past two years, East Coast Breakfast and business growth expert Pavlo Phitidis have been profiling local entrepreneurs who are breaking boundaries, scaling fast, and turning their dreams into sustainable success.
Week after week, these stories have inspired thousands of listeners and built a growing community of game changers.
After two incredible seasons and more than 100 unstoppable businesses featured, it’s time for the next big step.
Introducing the KZN Future50 Scale-up Exchange
On 14 October 2025, the movers and shakers of KZN’s business scene will gather at FNB Acacia House for an exclusive morning of insight, networking, and opportunity.
The Future50 Scale-up Exchange (hosted by Darren Maule and FNB) is a celebration of local innovation and a masterclass in collaboration.
The insights, partnerships, and innovation born from this event will ripple through KwaZulu-Natal’s economy, strengthening local business and creating opportunities for everyone.
What’s happening at the Scale-up Exchange?
FNB Business and East Coast Radio have curated a morning packed with value, designed to help Future50 businesses scale smarter and faster.
Here’s what attendees can expect:
- Business-building workshop with Pavlo Phitidis
- Networking and dealmaking opportunities
- A chance to be part of a supportive, connected network that’s A platform to share stories, showcase innovation, and spark future partnerships.
It’s not open to the public but its impact definitely is.
The KZN Future50, powered by FNB Business - the help behind unstoppable businesses - has evolved into a true movement!
