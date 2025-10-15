KZN Future50 ScaleUp Exchange celebrates homegrown business excellence - Powered by FNB Business and East Coast Radio

KZNFuture50 ScaleUp Exchange: East Coast Radio and FNB Business are building the future, one KZN business at a time

KwaZulu-Natal’s business landscape continues to shine bright with innovation and resilience. This was evident at the recent KZN Future50 Scale-Up Exchange, powered by FNB Business and East Coast Radio, an initiative that has profiled and celebrated over 100 exceptional KZN-based businesses across two impactful seasons. Held at FNB Acacia House in Umhlanga on 14 October 2025, the FNB ScaleUp Exchange brought together established entrepreneurs, business leaders, and growth experts for a morning of purposeful conversations, networking, and collaboration.

Pavlo Phitidis - Host of Future50 / Julian Carelsen

The event was hosted by Pavlo Phitidis, business growth expert and CEO of Aurik, who led a 90-minute workshop designed to help business owners shift from transactional thinking to purpose-driven growth. This unique event reinforces The KZN Future50 initiative’s mission - to spotlight local businesses that are shaping tomorrow’s economy and to provide them with the insights and connections needed to scale sustainably.

KZNFuture50 ScaleUp Exchange / Julian Carelsen

KZNFuture50 ScaleUp Exchange / Julian Carelsen

KZNFuture50 ScaleUp Exchange / Julian Carelsen

KZNFuture50 ScaleUp Exchange / Julian Carelsen

Driving growth, connection and community

Mzuvele Mthethwa (ECR Managing Director) / Julian Carelsen

“The FNB Future50 ScaleUp Exchange is more than a business networking event - it’s a movement,” says Mzuvele Mthethwa, Managing Director of East Coast Radio. “It’s about celebrating the spirit of KwaZulu-Natal’s entrepreneurs, their creativity, resilience, and vision - and giving them a platform to connect, collaborate, and grow. Partnering with FNB allows us to amplify that impact and ensure local businesses get the visibility and support they deserve.”

Akili Timber awarded R250K radio advertising on ECR / Julian Carelsen

ECR has been a proud co-driver of this initiative, using its trusted platform to tell the stories of local entrepreneurs across sectors - from manufacturing to tech, logistics to tourism. Through the FNB Future 50 feature on East Coast Breakfast and the podcast - the campaign continues to demonstrate how business growth contributes directly to the development of the province

A platform with purpose

Pavlo Phitidis & Travis Bussiahn / Julian Carelsen

According to Travis Bussiahn, East Coast Radio’s Content and Programming Manager, “The KZN Future50 initiative is proof that meaningful content can drive real-world impact. Each story shared reflects the diversity and determination that make KwaZulu-Natal’s business community so powerful. We’re proud to use our platform not only to entertain but to inspire economic participation and pride in our province.”

Season 3 incoming

Mzuvele Mthethwa (ECR Managing Director), Asheen Magjee (FNB KZN Provincial Head), Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik), Travis Bussiahn (ECR Programming Director) & Ravi Naidoo (Jacaranda FM Programming Director)

As the event concluded, partners announced that Season 3 of KZN Future50 is officially in development - set to bring even more inspiring stories to the forefront and deepen its support for local enterprises. With initiatives like these, East Coast Radio and FNB Business continue to position KwaZulu-Natal as a hub of growth, innovation, and opportunity: proving that the future is indeed being built right here at home.