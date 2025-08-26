Firefly Fabrics | KZN Future 50
Updated | By KZN Future 50
Find out more about Firefly
Fabrics, this week's KZN Future 50 featured business...
Find out more about Firefly Fabrics, this week's KZN Future 50 featured business...
Number of Employees: 100
Website: https://www.fireflyfabrics.co.za/
Firefly Fabrics: Enabling Local Designers Through On-Demand Textile Printing
Firefly Fabrics, based in KwaZulu-Natal, was founded in 2021 to provide South African designers with access to small-batch, high-quality digital printing. Headed up by Reshma Harilall and operating as a division of the Startex Group, Firefly Fabrics combines textile expertise, sustainability, and technology to support fashion entrepreneurs in a competitive market.
The business was established to fill a clear gap in the local industry: small designers needed access to fabric printing without the limitations of high overseas minimums. Firefly’s model—printing from just 50 metres—allows designers to test, prototype, and develop collections quickly and affordably. This approach has supported independent labels looking to grow on their own terms.
Operating from a facility in Durban, Firefly Fabrics uses renewable energy, with more than 1,000 solar panels and a water-efficient system that includes recirculation and borehole sourcing. The facility is designed for performance and sustainability. Every print run undergoes strict in-house testing to ensure quality and consistency.
What sets Firefly apart is its focus on accessibility. Designers can browse an online library of seasonal, on-trend prints or upload their own designs for printing. With a range of high-quality cotton and polyester fabrics in stock, Firefly can deliver completed orders within four to six weeks. This turnaround is essential for small businesses keeping pace with shifting trends.
A Platform for Creativity and Industry Growth
Since its founding, Firefly Fabrics has completed more than 750 print projects and supplies over 190 companies across South Africa. Operating from Durban and Cape Town, the business employs 100 people and has supported nearly 2,000 customers, from start-ups to established fashion brands.
Alongside commercial services, Firefly runs the Young Designers Competition to engage emerging talent. Participants submit storyboards or original print concepts, and the winner receives 20 metres of custom-printed fabric. This initiative keeps the business connected to the local creative community.
Firefly Fabrics contributes to the growth of the fashion industry in the province. The company plans to expand its showroom footprint and strengthen its online presence to reach more designers across South Africa.
For many fashion entrepreneurs, Firefly Fabrics is more than a supplier. It is a practical partner helping them build creative, sustainable businesses in a fast-evolving industry.
How to Enter the Young Designers Competition
Firefly Fabrics encourages all upcoming fashion designers and brands to enter the Young Designers Competition. The winner will receive 20 metres of printed fabric free of charge, to help bring their next collection to life. To enter, designers must submit a brief write-up about their brand along with a storyboard that includes at least four garment silhouettes. The submission should also detail fabric selection, print direction, and colour scheme. Prints may be selected from Firefly’s online print library or created by the designer. This competition is an opportunity for emerging designers to showcase their creativity and gain valuable production support from an experienced textile printing partner.
More KZN Future 50
Image Credit: Supplied
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago