Elangeni Buildings | KZN Future 50

Elangeni Buildings100

Website: www.elangenibuildings.co.za

Elangeni Buildings: From Family Foundations to a Smarter Way of Building

Elangeni Buildings, a family-run business in New Germany, KwaZulu-Natal, has been constructing homes and community spaces across South Africa since 1979. Founded by Rob Gibb, the business was established to provide a faster, more cost-effective alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar construction, without compromising on quality or compliance.

From the beginning, Rob focused on a modular building method using steel-reinforced concrete panels. This approach made it possible to complete projects far quicker than conventional methods, with significant cost savings. Today, buildings using this system are typically completed within six to eight weeks and can cost up to 40% less than standard builds.

Now headed up by Rob’s sons, Justin and Neil Gibb, Elangeni continues to operate from its premises in New Germany. The business employs around 100 staff and offers full turn-key projects, handling everything from design and approvals to construction and finishing. Every project is completed in line with the National Building Regulations and includes municipal approval across all South African regions.

Meeting a Range of Building Needs

Elangeni Buildings offers solutions for a wide range of applications, garages, cottages, granny flats, offices, classrooms, RDP homes, and other small- to medium-scale builds. Each structure is finished with conventional roofing, windows, doors, ceilings, plumbing, and electrical work, providing the same look, feel, and lifespan as a traditional building.

The company has completed most of its projects in Durban and across KwaZulu-Natal, but also serves clients in other parts of South Africa. Whether it’s a homeowner looking to expand or an organisation in need of practical space, Elangeni’s modular approach offers a quicker, more accessible way to build.

Expanding Access to Modular Building

As interest in modular construction continues to grow, Elangeni Buildings is exploring ways to make its building systems more accessible to the public.

In 2025, Elangeni Buildings was named Durban’s Best Building and Construction Company, recognised for its longstanding contribution to the industry and continued service delivery across a wide range of clients.