Celrose Clothing| KZN Future 50

Celrose Clothing1591

Website: www.celrose.co.za

Celrose Clothing: Building a Sustainable Future Through Skills and Innovation

In Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, a major clothing manufacturer is showing how South African industry can evolve, creating jobs, adopting new technologies, and building skills along the way.

Celrose Clothing is one of South Africa’s leading apparel manufacturers, supplying quality denim garments and other clothing to well-known local retailers. Headed up by John Comley, the business employs over 1,500 people and plays a valuable role in the local economy.

A Shift Towards Sustainability and Skills

Under Comley’s leadership, Celrose has invested in advanced manufacturing technology while continuing to support employment. A modern denim laundry has been introduced at the factory, using laser technology and low-water finishing methods. These improvements have helped reduce water usage in denim production from roughly 20 litres to just 1.5 litres per kilogram of fabric.

People remain a central part of the business. Celrose has established an internal training academy focused on upskilling its workforce. As a result, the company has seen a noticeable improvement in employee attendance and overall workforce stability.

Responsive Manufacturing, Close to Home

With fashion trends shifting quickly, Celrose has adapted by significantly shortening its production lead times. Denim garments that previously took 20 days to manufacture can now be completed in as little as three, giving local retailers faster access to new ranges, without needing to look overseas.

While continuing to modernise, the company has remained committed to creating employment in the province. Each investment in technology is balanced with a focus on people and long-term job security