"Why doesn’t she just leave?” - Question we need to stop asking

On the surface, it sounds logical. If a relationship is violent or unsafe, leaving should be the solution. But that question, asked so casually, so flippantly - ignores one crucial truth: Leaving an abusive relationship is not simple. It is layered, dangerous, and deeply complex.

Every 16 Days of Activism, we repeat the same message: gender-based violence is a crisis in our country. But in everyday conversations, in taxis, in workplaces, in WhatsApp groups, one harmful question keeps resurfacing:

This question shifts responsibility onto the survivor instead of the perpetrator. It reduces a lived nightmare into a choice, as if a woman has not already weighed that choice over and over in her mind.

Leaving an abusive partner is often the most dangerous moment in an abusive relationship. Research and survivor testimonies globally show that the risk of severe harm or even femicide, spikes when a woman tries to leave.

Danger is only one piece of the story.

Women stay because they don’t have financial independence.

Women stay because they have no safe home to go to.

Women stay because of emotional manipulation, deep trauma bonds, threats against their children, and fear of not being believed.

Women stay because abusers isolate them until they feel they have nowhere else to turn.

Sometimes… women stay simply because they’re trying to survive one day at a time.

We had a chance to interview Nozi Nyawose, a Clinical Psychologist on the complexities of why some women stay in abusive relationships.

Listen to that insightful conversation here: