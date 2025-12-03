When home isn’t safe: Understanding emotional abuse and how we can support survivors
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Emotional abuse leaves no visible scars, yet its impact is life-changing. Clinical psychologist Thobeka Nkosi unpacks the signs, trauma and suffering
Emotional abuse leaves no bruises you can photograph but the wounds run deep, linger long, and shape a person’s entire sense of self.
As part of East Coast Radio’s 16 Days of Activism campaign, we sat down with Thobeka Nkosi, who shared her insights and experiences as a clinical psychologist to help us shine a light on a form of abuse that is often invisible, yet devastating.
While physical violence is easier to identify, emotional abuse hides in tone, silence, control, shame, threats, and manipulation. It is the kind of abuse that leaves a person doubting their worth, their reality, and even their ability to leave.
And in South Africa, where GBV is already a crisis as declared by our President – Cyril Ramaphosa, any survivors endure emotional abuse quietly, unsure of whether what they’re experiencing “counts” as abuse at all.
Unlike physical abuse, emotional abuse often starts subtly:
Constant criticism or humiliation
Isolation from friends or family
Controlling behaviour masked as “concern”
Threats, guilt-tripping, or intimidation
Manipulation that makes the victim second-guess themselves
Blaming the survivor for the abuser’s behaviour
Thobeka Nkosi, explained it powerfully:
It’s the slow erosion of confidence. It’s the shrinking of one’s world. It’s the feeling of being trapped without ever being physically restrained.
Listen to the full podcast between Carol Ofori and Thobeka Nkosi below:
Supporting someone in an emotionally abusive relationship requires care. Rushing in, forcing a decision, or criticising the abuser can put them in greater danger.
Here’s what you can do
1. Listen without judgment: Survivors often fear being blamed or dismissed. Let them speak. Believe them.
2. Avoid pushing them to leave immediately: Leaving can be the most dangerous moment. Safety plans must come first.
3. Reflect what you’re hearing: Sometimes survivors need help recognising what’s happening.
4. Keep the door open: Even if they pull away, stay present. Isolation strengthens an abuser’s power.
5. Encourage professional support: A psychologist or counsellor can help them navigate trauma safely.
If you or someone you know needs help
Gender-Based Violence Command Centre: 0800 428 428
SAPS Emergency: 10111
Childline South Africa: 116
