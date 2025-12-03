When home isn’t safe: Understanding emotional abuse and how we can support survivors

Emotional abuse leaves no bruises you can photograph but the wounds run deep, linger long, and shape a person’s entire sense of self.

As part of East Coast Radio’s 16 Days of Activism campaign, we sat down with Thobeka Nkosi, who shared her insights and experiences as a clinical psychologist to help us shine a light on a form of abuse that is often invisible, yet devastating.

While physical violence is easier to identify, emotional abuse hides in tone, silence, control, shame, threats, and manipulation. It is the kind of abuse that leaves a person doubting their worth, their reality, and even their ability to leave.

And in South Africa, where GBV is already a crisis as declared by our President – Cyril Ramaphosa, any survivors endure emotional abuse quietly, unsure of whether what they’re experiencing “counts” as abuse at all.