Shining a light on William Gardens Child & Youth Care Centre
A look inside William Gardens Child & Youth Care Centre, where dedicated caregivers help children heal from trauma and rebuild their lives. Learn how you can support their vital work.
As we continue our 16 Days of Activism For No Violence Against Women & Children, we turn our focus to the people on the ground, the ones who protect children when home is no longer the safest place.
One of those places is William Gardens Child and Youth Care Centre, a deeply impactful home that forms part of the greater Lakehaven and Child Youth Care Centre network in Durban.
As part of our campaign, we visited the home and spoke to three remarkable women who carry this responsibility every single day:
- Lorraine Pillay: Facilitating Manager at Lakehaven Childrens home
- Phumeleli Mhlabi: Social Worker & Senior Operations Manager for the South Cluster
- Samukeliswe Langa: Manager at William Gardens Child & Youth Care Centre
Together, they offered a powerful window into the realities faced by the children who arrive at their doors, the care they provide, and the needs that remain pressing.
Many people may not know what a Child and Youth Care Centre (CYCC) really is.
As the team explained, these centres provide temporary safe care for children who have experienced abuse, neglect, abandonment, domestic violence, or who simply need a nurturing environment while legal matters play out.
The home supports children across age groups, from toddlers to teenagers - each with a unique set of needs. But one thing is consistent: children rarely arrive without deep emotional wounds.
“Many come in scared, withdrawn, anxious,” the team shared. “Some haven’t slept safely in years. Some haven’t had a warm meal consistently. Others have been carrying adult-sized burdens that no child should ever know.”
When a child arrives, the team immediately begins a careful and compassionate intake process: ensuring basic needs, offering emotional reassurance, and connecting them with social workers or therapeutic services.
From there, daily life aims to rebuild a sense of stability. The children attend school, take part in structured activities, receive meal support, and most importantly, experience consistent routines that help them slowly regain trust.
“Trauma doesn’t disappear quickly,” they explained. “Our job is to hold space for them, guide them, and help them find themselves again.”
When asked what drew them to this work, all three women spoke about a calling, a desire to be what they themselves needed as young people, or what they wished existed when they saw children struggling.
But the work is not easy.
Watch the full interview with the ladies in the video below:
Seeing the depth of trauma some children carry. Watching them struggle with feelings of abandonment, fear, or self-blame. And often, receiving more children than the facility has capacity for it because the need is so great.
The most rewarding part? Seeing small, but profound transformations: Like a child smiling again.
Sleeping through the night for the first time. Passing a grade they once struggled with. Learning to trust enough to say, “I feel safe.”
“These moments make every challenge worth it,” the team told us.
A Call to Action: How you can support homes like William Gardens Child and Youth Care Centre.
1. Donate Essentials
Food, toiletries, nappies, school items, bedding.
2. Support Operational Needs
Fuel vouchers, maintenance services, or sponsorship of therapeutic sessions.
3. Volunteer Your Skills
Tutoring, mentorship, repairs, workshops, or admin support.
4. Raise Awareness
Share their stories; educate your circles.
5. Report Suspected Abuse
If you believe a child is in danger, contact the GBV Command Centre: 0800 428 428
or Childline: 0800 055 555
Every child deserves safety. Every child deserves love. Every child deserves a childhood.
Homes like William Gardens step in when the world has failed a child and they do so with compassion, structure, and unwavering commitment.
This 16 Days, we honour their work and invite you to be part of the support system they desperately need.
