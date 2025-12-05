Shining a light on William Gardens Child & Youth Care Centre

As part of our campaign, we visited the home and spoke to three remarkable women who carry this responsibility every single day:

One of those places is William Gardens Child and Youth Care Centre, a deeply impactful home that forms part of the greater Lakehaven and Child Youth Care Centre network in Durban.

As we continue our 16 Days of Activism For No Violence Against Women & Children, we turn our focus to the people on the ground, the ones who protect children when home is no longer the safest place.

Together, they offered a powerful window into the realities faced by the children who arrive at their doors, the care they provide, and the needs that remain pressing.

Many people may not know what a Child and Youth Care Centre (CYCC) really is.

As the team explained, these centres provide temporary safe care for children who have experienced abuse, neglect, abandonment, domestic violence, or who simply need a nurturing environment while legal matters play out.

The home supports children across age groups, from toddlers to teenagers - each with a unique set of needs. But one thing is consistent: children rarely arrive without deep emotional wounds.

“Many come in scared, withdrawn, anxious,” the team shared. “Some haven’t slept safely in years. Some haven’t had a warm meal consistently. Others have been carrying adult-sized burdens that no child should ever know.”

When a child arrives, the team immediately begins a careful and compassionate intake process: ensuring basic needs, offering emotional reassurance, and connecting them with social workers or therapeutic services.

From there, daily life aims to rebuild a sense of stability. The children attend school, take part in structured activities, receive meal support, and most importantly, experience consistent routines that help them slowly regain trust.

“Trauma doesn’t disappear quickly,” they explained. “Our job is to hold space for them, guide them, and help them find themselves again.”

When asked what drew them to this work, all three women spoke about a calling, a desire to be what they themselves needed as young people, or what they wished existed when they saw children struggling.

But the work is not easy.

Watch the full interview with the ladies in the video below: