16 Days of Activism: The quiet strength keeping Kerr House standing

Meet Kerr House’s House Mother, Vasie Naidoo - the quiet force providing safety, dignity, and healing for women escaping abuse during 16 Days of Activism.

For our 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, we’ve spent time on the ground with the people doing the work that often goes unseen, the caregivers, protectors, and quiet anchors inside our shelters across KZN. This week, our focus is on Kerr House, one of Durban’s oldest safe havens for women escaping abusive and high-risk environments. During our recent visit, we sat down with someone whose presence is felt long before she enters the room: House Mother, Vasie Naidoo.

Her story is one of purpose, resilience, and service. "A calling I didn't see coming" - Meet Vasie Before Kerr House, Vasie lived an entirely different life. A trained nursing sister who spent years in private healthcare and nearly two decades running her own successful business, she returned to Durban in 2021 looking to volunteer. What she found was a calling. A few months of volunteering turned into something deeper. Today, she serves full-time as House Mother, a role so essential that it requires her to live on the property during her work week.

Vasie Naidoo

For Vasie, that arrangement works. Her daughter lives abroad, but here, surrounded by the women she supports, she has found purpose in one of the most meaningful chapters of her career.

The Heartbeat of the Shelter Being a House Mother is far more than a title, it’s the glue that holds the daily operations, structure, and emotional support of the home together. A snapshot of Vasie’s day includes: Welcoming new residents, assessing needs, and orientating them into the home Completing intake files and keeping the shelter’s registers updated Dispensing and safeguarding medication Conducting daily checks and monitoring residents’ emotional wellbeing Mediating conflicts and maintaining harmony in the house Managing chores, weekly menus, access control, and phone calls Supervising staff Meeting daily with the social worker for updates, concerns, and resident progress Preparing handovers, weekly updates, and a full month-end report She also plans a small celebration for each woman the day before she leaves, a symbolic send-off acknowledging her strength, her progress, and her fresh start. It’s detailed work. Emotional work. Work that requires enormous patience and compassion. Vasie does it with quiet dignity.

The importance of rest Vasie is the first to admit, the work can take a toll. So, when she’s off duty, she truly switches off. She loses herself in books, Netflix series, online Scrabble, and currently, new skills like embroidery. She’s also learning both Zulu and Italian (and doing well in both!). Her family is her anchor. Weekends are spent with her siblings, nieces, nephews, the people who remind her to refill her cup so she can continue pouring into others. “What keeps me going” The inspiration behind her work isn’t loud or dramatic. It’s found in the small, tender moments most people never see: A woman who starts smiling again.

A resident who begins to believe she deserves better.

A survivor who takes a brave step toward independence. “Even the small positive changes mean everything in this work,” she says.

“It’s a privilege to be part of their journey.” Her message to anyone facing abuse Vasie’s words are simple, but they land heavily: “No one deserves to live in fear. Help is available. You are not alone.

You are stronger than you think. Reach out. Leave the abuse - with the Lord’s help, you will be better off." Watch our interview with Vasie Naidoo in the video below: