16 Days of Activism: The quiet strength keeping Kerr House standing
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Meet Kerr House’s House Mother, Vasie Naidoo - the quiet force providing safety, dignity, and healing for women escaping abuse during 16 Days of Activism.
For our 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, we’ve spent time on the ground with the people doing the work that often goes unseen, the caregivers, protectors, and quiet anchors inside our shelters across KZN.
This week, our focus is on Kerr House, one of Durban’s oldest safe havens for women escaping abusive and high-risk environments. During our recent visit, we sat down with someone whose presence is felt long before she enters the room: House Mother, Vasie Naidoo.
Her story is one of purpose, resilience, and service.
“A calling I didn’t see coming” - Meet Vasie
Before Kerr House, Vasie lived an entirely different life.
A trained nursing sister who spent years in private healthcare and nearly two decades running her own successful business, she returned to Durban in 2021 looking to volunteer.
What she found was a calling.
A few months of volunteering turned into something deeper. Today, she serves full-time as House Mother, a role so essential that it requires her to live on the property during her work week.
For Vasie, that arrangement works. Her daughter lives abroad, but here, surrounded by the women she supports, she has found purpose in one of the most meaningful chapters of her career.
The Heartbeat of the Shelter
Being a House Mother is far more than a title, it’s the glue that holds the daily operations, structure, and emotional support of the home together.
A snapshot of Vasie’s day includes:
Welcoming new residents, assessing needs, and orientating them into the home
Completing intake files and keeping the shelter’s registers updated
Dispensing and safeguarding medication
Conducting daily checks and monitoring residents’ emotional wellbeing
Mediating conflicts and maintaining harmony in the house
Managing chores, weekly menus, access control, and phone calls
Supervising staff
Meeting daily with the social worker for updates, concerns, and resident progress
Preparing handovers, weekly updates, and a full month-end report
She also plans a small celebration for each woman the day before she leaves, a symbolic send-off acknowledging her strength, her progress, and her fresh start.
It’s detailed work. Emotional work. Work that requires enormous patience and compassion.
Vasie does it with quiet dignity.
The importance of rest
Vasie is the first to admit, the work can take a toll.
So, when she’s off duty, she truly switches off. She loses herself in books, Netflix series, online Scrabble, and currently, new skills like embroidery. She’s also learning both Zulu and Italian (and doing well in both!).
Her family is her anchor. Weekends are spent with her siblings, nieces, nephews, the people who remind her to refill her cup so she can continue pouring into others.
“What keeps me going”
The inspiration behind her work isn’t loud or dramatic. It’s found in the small, tender moments most people never see:
A woman who starts smiling again.
A resident who begins to believe she deserves better.
A survivor who takes a brave step toward independence.
“Even the small positive changes mean everything in this work,” she says.
“It’s a privilege to be part of their journey.”
Her message to anyone facing abuse
Vasie’s words are simple, but they land heavily:
“No one deserves to live in fear. Help is available. You are not alone.
You are stronger than you think. Reach out. Leave the abuse - with the Lord’s help, you will be better off."
Watch our interview with Vasie Naidoo in the video below:
A home built on safety, dignity, and second chances
Kerr House remains a crucial refuge for women rebuilding their lives after experiencing trauma, abandonment, and violence.
And women like Vasie, steady, compassionate, unwavering are the quiet heroes making that possible.
If you or someone you know needs help, support is available. You matter. Your safety matters. Your story matters.
Why Kerr House matters
Immediate refuge: A safe, confidential environment for women and their children escaping abuse, violence, or extreme hardship.
Zero barriers: Women from all backgrounds, faiths, and communities are welcome.
Long-term healing: Skills training, counselling, rehabilitation, and reintegration support help women rebuild their lives.
A frontline defence against GBV: In a country facing a GBV crisis, shelters like Kerr House provide life-changing safety and hope.
How you can help Kerr House
Even though Kerr House does incredible work, they depend heavily on support from the community. Here’s how you can make a real difference:
Donate: Even R100 a year from many people helps keep the shelter running.
Provide supplies: Bedding, toiletries, clothing, groceries, kitchenware - all deeply appreciated.
Support skills development: Materials like wool, craft supplies, or equipment help residents gain confidence and new abilities.
Create awareness: Share their work, encourage others to donate, and help remove the stigma around seeking shelter.
Volunteer: Offer time, skills, counselling, mentorship, or professional services.
Learn more about Kerr House and their work on their website or visit the 16 Days of Activism tab on ecr.co.za to read our previous shelter profile.
