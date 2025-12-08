16 Days of Activism: PMB’s Tivania Moodley on trauma, healing, and love that restores.

Writer Tivania Moodley opens up about trauma, healing, and the kind of love that helps survivors feel safe again. Her message during 16 Days of Activism is one every South African needs to hear.

As part of our 16 Days of Activism For No Violence Against Women & Children campaign, we had the privilege of speaking with Tivania Moodley, a writer whose honesty and vulnerability has touched thousands online. Tivania’s work goes beyond storytelling; it is a guide for understanding, empathy, and healthy relationships in the context of trauma.

Tivania Moodley / Supplied

Listen to the full podcast here

Tivania’s writing is both moving and courageous. When asked what inspired her to share her story publicly, she explains that it was about creating a bridge of understanding for those outside the survivor experience. Her words are not only a reflection of her journey but also a lifeline for men, partners, friends, and society at large who want to support survivors in meaningful ways.

One of the most powerful insights Tivania shared is that “the body remembers even when the spirit has healed.” Trauma, she explains, can live in the body long after the event has passed, showing up in subtle ways: flinches, heightened alertness, or even difficulties in trust and intimacy. Many assume that healing erases all effects, but Tivania reminds us that healing is not linear. Even survivors who appear “fine” may carry echoes of trauma that impact daily life and relationships.

Tivania speaks passionately about emotional safety, that it’s not optional but essential. For men listening, this means listening, respecting, and creating a space where vulnerability is welcomed without judgement. She also emphasizes that boundaries are not a sign of fragility. Instead, honouring a survivor’s boundaries is a way to respect their journey, and learning how to navigate these boundaries is key to building trust. For those who feel frustrated or ask, “why must I pay for another man’s sins?”, Tivania gently challenges this mindset, highlighting that support is not a burden but an act of love that helps a survivor heal. What healthy love looks like: A partner who doesn’t destroy but restores embodies empathy, patience, and consistent care. Tivania shares that small, intentional actions, from checking in to respecting limits can be profoundly restorative. For survivors nervous about dating or intimacy again, her encouragement is clear: it is possible to experience love that is safe, nurturing, and healing. Tivania stresses that many survivors are misunderstood and silenced, and society at large has work to do. Friends, family, colleagues, everyone can listen without judgement, believe survivors, and offer support that honours their experience. In the context of the 16 Days of Activism, she wishes South Africans would engage in bolder, honest conversations about trauma, consent, and emotional safety, dismantling shame and stigma along the way.