An open letter to men: We are part of the problem and the solution

A KZN man shares a powerful open letter urging men to confront harmful behaviours, break the silence, and take real action to end violence against women and children.

At East Coast Radio, we’re no strangers to feedback. Queries, complaints, compliments, teachable moments, we get them all, and we listen. Throughout our 16 Days of Activism For No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, something different has happened. We’ve received an overwhelming number of messages from listeners, many anonymous - sharing their own painful, personal stories. Recently, we received one message (an email) that stopped us in our tracks. A letter from a male listener. Raw. Honest. Uncomfortable in the best possible way. He asked us to share his words, not for attention, but in the hope that more men would start having real conversations with themselves… and with each other. This is his open letter.

In his words.

To himself.

To his brothers.

To all of us.

I’ve been sitting with this for a while. As a man, as a brother, as a father, as a partner, I realise that we don’t talk enough about the role we as men play in ending violence against women and children. Not the performative stuff.

Not the hashtags.

Not the “thoughts and prayers.” I’m talking about the real work, the uncomfortable, honest, internal stuff. So, this is my open letter. To myself. To you. To all of us.