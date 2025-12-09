An open letter to men: We are part of the problem and the solution
Updated | By East Coast Radio
A KZN man shares a powerful open letter urging men to confront harmful behaviours, break the silence, and take real action to end violence against women and children.
A KZN man shares a powerful open letter urging men to confront harmful behaviours, break the silence, and take real action to end violence against women and children.
At East Coast Radio, we’re no strangers to feedback. Queries, complaints, compliments, teachable moments, we get them all, and we listen.
Throughout our 16 Days of Activism For No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, something different has happened. We’ve received an overwhelming number of messages from listeners, many anonymous - sharing their own painful, personal stories.
Recently, we received one message (an email) that stopped us in our tracks.
A letter from a male listener. Raw. Honest. Uncomfortable in the best possible way.
He asked us to share his words, not for attention, but in the hope that more men would start having real conversations with themselves… and with each other.
This is his open letter.
In his words.
To himself.
To his brothers.
To all of us.
I’ve been sitting with this for a while. As a man, as a brother, as a father, as a partner, I realise that we don’t talk enough about the role we as men play in ending violence against women and children.
Not the performative stuff.
Not the hashtags.
Not the “thoughts and prayers.”
I’m talking about the real work, the uncomfortable, honest, internal stuff.
So, this is my open letter. To myself. To you. To all of us.
Dear Men,
We need to talk.
Not about football.
Not about work.
Not about who’s handling the braai this weekend.
We need to talk about us.
About who we are, especially when no one is watching.
And before you brace yourself… this isn’t an attack.
It’s an invitation.
Because the world keeps telling women to “stay safe,”
but very few people are telling us how to be safer men.
And many of us were never taught.
I’m not writing this from a place of blame; I’m writing it from a place of growth.
A place I’m still learning from myself.
Here’s the thing I’ve realised: Violence doesn’t start with violence.
It starts way earlier.
In places that feel normal.
In conversations that feel harmless.
Around the boys’ braai.
At after-work drinks.
In the jokes, the culture, the moments we shrug off.
It starts with:
“Relax bro, she’s being dramatic.”
“Control your woman.”
Boys being told, “Don’t cry.”
Group chats where we let things slide.
Jokes that punch down.
Staying quiet even when something feels wrong.
We say, “Not all men” and that’s true.
Too many men stay silent, and silence is the soil where harmful behaviour grows.
And I include myself in that.
I wasn’t always calling out the things I should’ve.
I wasn’t examining my own behaviour.
I wasn’t dealing with my childhood scars, my triggers, my blind spots.
I thought being a “good guy” meant not doing harm.
But being passive is not the same as being good.
So, what does change actually look like for us?
If your friend says something off… just check him.
You don’t need to fight him.
You don’t need to embarrass him.
Just… redirect him.
Gentle honesty goes a long way.
Doing the inner work:
Therapy.
Counselling.
Talking to someone.
Dealing with childhood trauma instead of burying it.
Understanding emotional triggers.
Learning to communicate without anger.
This is not weakness.
This is how we grow.
Unlearning the old “rules”:
The toughness we were taught.
The suppression.
The “boys will be boys” culture.
It served no one, not even us.
We can break that cycle.
Teaching the next generation differently:
The little boys watching us?
They absorb everything.
Let’s give them better examples of manhood - ones rooted in kindness, strength, accountability, and emotional intelligence.
Listening - really listening:
When women speak, when children speak, when survivors speak…just listen.
Not defensively.
Not to respond.
Just to understand.
Listening changes more than we think.
Believing women:
Not at the third story.
Not when it’s convenient.
The first time.
Above all… show up:
Show up in conversations.
Show up when something doesn’t sit right.
Show up even when it’s awkward.
Show up even when there’s no applause.
Women aren’t asking for superheroes.
They’re asking for men who care enough to do the work, in themselves, around their friends, and in their homes.
And they deserve that.
Not only during 16 Days of Activism…
but every single day of the year.
It’s time we look in the mirror: gently, bravely and start the work.
This letter has been shared by KZN listener Thabiso.
Show's Stories
-
The money bag multiverse: SA’s tote bag wars just got real
Breaking News: The money bag revolution has gone national and all retail...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
South Africa just got its biggest private rail investment EVER! Here’s what it means
Traxtion just dropped R3.4 billion on new trains and SA’s rail network m...Stacey & J Sbu 17 hours ago