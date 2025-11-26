Meet the Frontline: Sahara Shelter

Sahara Shelter is a lifeline for abused women and children in KZN. Meet the social workers behind the healing and learn how you can support their work

Sahara Shelter is a lifeline for abused women and children in KZN. Meet the social workers behind the healing and learn how you can support their work

As part of our ongoing commitment to shining a light on the people doing life-changing work on the ground, we visited Sahara Shelter, a haven offering protection, counselling, and stability for women and children escaping abusive environments. During our visit, we had the privilege of speaking with two remarkable frontline workers: Leenie Gounder, Social Worker at Sahara Shelter Nadia Munsamy, Centre Manager at Sahara Shelter, Public Relations Officer, and Representative of the National Shelter Movement of South Africa Both women opened up about the heart behind their work, the challenges they navigate daily, and why their mission is far more than a job, it’s a calling.

A safe space built on compassion Nadia and Leenie walked us through the range of services Sahara Shelter provides. From intake and emergency accommodation to therapy, life-skills development, and long-term reintegration support, the team is dedicated to restoring dignity and empowering survivors to rebuild their lives. What stood out most was how deeply the team cares for each woman and child who arrives at their door, ensuring every person feels seen, heard, and safe from the moment they enter.

A place for healing Leenie, a social worker with 12 years of experience, shared what she loves most about her work: witnessing resilience unfold. She spoke about the emotional connections she forms with clients and the joy of seeing them rediscover confidence and hope. “When we hear of our success stories, when the ladies are independent and achieve their goals, it is so rewarding to know you played a part in their journey.” She also highlighted the importance of self-care in a field that demands emotional strength, emphasising the internal support system among staff. “We have a very good support structure. Even though we cannot discuss client cases unless it’s with another social worker, we look out for each other, even something as simple as sitting together for a cup of coffee makes a difference.”

Leadership with heart We also sat down with Nadia, whose role goes far beyond management. She is a pillar of support for both staff and residents. Through empathy and grounded leadership, she helps ensure the centre remains a safe, stable, and nurturing environment. “I studied psychology and I am also a life coach; it has always been within me, even from my Sunday school days. I honestly believe God chose this pathway for me. I know I’m in the right space.”

Why these stories matter The work done at Sahara Shelter is a reminder that behind every statistic is a real person and behind every survivor is a team of dedicated, compassionate professionals holding the line. Day 2 of our 16 Days of Activism campaign is about honouring them - the frontline workers who show up every single day so others can begin again.

How to support Sahara Shelter Learn more about their services Volunteer your time or skills Donate items or funds Share their resources to help connect families to support Contact: Sahara Shelter - Phoenix Child Welfare If You or Someone You Know Needs Help Childline South Africa: 116 Gender-Based Violence Command Centre: 0800 428 428 SAPS Emergency: 10111

