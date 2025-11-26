Meet the Frontline: Sahara Shelter
Sahara Shelter is a lifeline for abused women and children in KZN. Meet the social workers behind the healing and learn how you can support their work
As part of our ongoing commitment to shining a light on the people doing life-changing work on the ground, we visited Sahara Shelter, a haven offering protection, counselling, and stability for women and children escaping abusive environments.
During our visit, we had the privilege of speaking with two remarkable frontline workers:
Leenie Gounder, Social Worker at Sahara Shelter
Nadia Munsamy, Centre Manager at Sahara Shelter, Public Relations Officer, and Representative of the National Shelter Movement of South Africa
Both women opened up about the heart behind their work, the challenges they navigate daily, and why their mission is far more than a job, it’s a calling.
A safe space built on compassion
Nadia and Leenie walked us through the range of services Sahara Shelter provides.
From intake and emergency accommodation to therapy, life-skills development, and long-term reintegration support, the team is dedicated to restoring dignity and empowering survivors to rebuild their lives.
What stood out most was how deeply the team cares for each woman and child who arrives at their door, ensuring every person feels seen, heard, and safe from the moment they enter.
A place for healing
Leenie, a social worker with 12 years of experience, shared what she loves most about her work: witnessing resilience unfold. She spoke about the emotional connections she forms with clients and the joy of seeing them rediscover confidence and hope.
“When we hear of our success stories, when the ladies are independent and achieve their goals, it is so rewarding to know you played a part in their journey.”
She also highlighted the importance of self-care in a field that demands emotional strength, emphasising the internal support system among staff.
“We have a very good support structure. Even though we cannot discuss client cases unless it’s with another social worker, we look out for each other, even something as simple as sitting together for a cup of coffee makes a difference.”
Leadership with heart
We also sat down with Nadia, whose role goes far beyond management. She is a pillar of support for both staff and residents.
Through empathy and grounded leadership, she helps ensure the centre remains a safe, stable, and nurturing environment.
“I studied psychology and I am also a life coach; it has always been within me, even from my Sunday school days. I honestly believe God chose this pathway for me. I know I’m in the right space.”
Meet the women behind the work
Watch our full interview with Leenie:
Watch our full interview with Nadia:
Why these stories matter
The work done at Sahara Shelter is a reminder that behind every statistic is a real person and behind every survivor is a team of dedicated, compassionate professionals holding the line.
Day 2 of our 16 Days of Activism campaign is about honouring them - the frontline workers who show up every single day so others can begin again.
How to support Sahara Shelter
Learn more about their services
Volunteer your time or skills
Donate items or funds
Share their resources to help connect families to support
Contact: Sahara Shelter - Phoenix Child Welfare
If You or Someone You Know Needs Help
Childline South Africa: 116
Gender-Based Violence Command Centre: 0800 428 428
SAPS Emergency: 10111
Admission process at Sahara Shelter
The shelter operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with three dedicated house mothers on rotation to provide continuous care and support.
Sahara Shelter has 24-hour security and works closely with SAPS Phoenix to ensure the safety of women and children.
Admission is facilitated through local Child Welfare societies or SAPS.
Once admitted, clients are immediately linked to a social worker who conducts intake and develops a personalised care plan.
Women receive counselling, guidance on obtaining protection orders, therapeutic support, and assistance with reintegration and reunification with families.
The overarching goal is to promote the safety, well-being, and development of women and children affected by domestic violence, offering a path toward healing and independence through compassionate social work intervention.
