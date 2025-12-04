How to help - for real: A practical guide to supporting someone in danger
A practical, South African-focused guide on how to safely support women and children experiencing abuse. Learn what to look for and how to get help
Each year, the 16 Days Of Activism For No Violence Against Women and Children calls us to stop, pay attention, and take meaningful action. But beyond the hashtags and headlines, many people still ask: “How can I actually help someone who is in danger?”
Whether it’s a neighbour, a colleague, a family member, or a child who seems fearful or withdrawn, knowing what to do and what not to do - can make a real difference.
1. Start by listening
In the last nine days, we have had the opportunity to speak to qualified professionals who care for women and children who are survivors of abuse and they have shared the following:
If someone opens up, whether it’s a woman or a child - the best thing you can do is listen.
Don’t judge.
Don’t question their story.
Don’t rush them.
With children especially:
Keep your tone gentle.
Let them speak in their own words.
Reassure them that telling you was the right thing to do.
Sometimes listening is the support they need in that moment.
2. Notice when something feels “off”
Abuse doesn’t always look dramatic. Often, it shows up in small changes.
Women may:
Avoid talking about home
Seem scared or stressed around a partner
Have unexplained injuries
Become isolated
Children may:
Suddenly act withdrawn or anxious
Struggle at school
Become fearful of going home
Show physical signs they can’t explain
3. Help them think about safety
You don’t need to fix everything. Just help them think through what could make them safer.
This could look like:
Keeping emergency numbers handy
Identifying a safe neighbour to run to
Planning a code word that means “please check on me”
Helping older children know who they can call
It’s about small steps, not big decisions under pressure.
5. Share resources that help:
Sometimes the most valuable thing you can give is information, not advice. Here are trusted KZN organisations that support women and children:
Childline KZN
0800 055 555 - counselling and reporting child abuse.
GBV Command Centre (National)
0800 428 428 - 24/7 emergency help for women and children.
LifeLine Durban
031 312 2323 - trauma and crisis counselling.
Department of Social Development
0800 428 428 or 1207867# - report child endangerment.
Helping someone doesn’t require big speeches or big gestures. Most of the time, it’s about being present, being aware, and knowing where to direct them if they need help.
