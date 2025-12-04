How to help - for real: A practical guide to supporting someone in danger

Whether it’s a neighbour, a colleague, a family member, or a child who seems fearful or withdrawn, knowing what to do and what not to do - can make a real difference.

Each year, the 16 Days Of Activism For No Violence Against Women and Children calls us to stop, pay attention, and take meaningful action. But beyond the hashtags and headlines, many people still ask: “How can I actually help someone who is in danger?”

1. Start by listening

In the last nine days, we have had the opportunity to speak to qualified professionals who care for women and children who are survivors of abuse and they have shared the following:

If someone opens up, whether it’s a woman or a child - the best thing you can do is listen.

Don’t judge.

Don’t question their story.

Don’t rush them.

With children especially:

Keep your tone gentle.

Let them speak in their own words.

Reassure them that telling you was the right thing to do.

Sometimes listening is the support they need in that moment.

2. Notice when something feels “off”

Abuse doesn’t always look dramatic. Often, it shows up in small changes.

Women may:

Avoid talking about home

Seem scared or stressed around a partner

Have unexplained injuries

Become isolated

Children may:

Suddenly act withdrawn or anxious

Struggle at school

Become fearful of going home

Show physical signs they can’t explain

3. Help them think about safety

You don’t need to fix everything. Just help them think through what could make them safer.

This could look like:

Keeping emergency numbers handy

Identifying a safe neighbour to run to

Planning a code word that means “please check on me”

Helping older children know who they can call

It’s about small steps, not big decisions under pressure.

5. Share resources that help:

Sometimes the most valuable thing you can give is information, not advice. Here are trusted KZN organisations that support women and children: