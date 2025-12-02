Children see everything, even when we think they don’t

When home isn’t safe... This is what you need to know about a child’s trauma

When home isn’t safe... This is what you need to know about a child’s trauma

One of the most painful truths about violence in the home is this: Children notice more than adults realise. They hear the arguments behind closed doors. They see the fear in their mother’s eyes. They feel the tension in the walls long after the shouting stops, and even when they say nothing… their bodies, behaviour, and future carry the impact.

Violence doesn’t need to be directed at a child for it to harm them deeply. Growing up in a home where a parent is hurt, threatened, or controlled shapes a child’s emotional world in ways that last far beyond childhood.

Children exposed to violence often experience Constant anxiety and fear Trouble concentrating at school Nightmares or sleep problems Aggression, withdrawal, or sudden behavioural changes Difficulty trusting others Guilt, shame, or believing the abuse is their fault These are not “phases.” They are the silent consequences of an environment no child should ever have to survive. Listen as Childline KZN Director, Adeshini Naicker unpacks the above as well as the work Childline KZN focuses on:

What Children Learn From What They See: when violence becomes normal at home, children can grow up believing: Conflict is solved through aggression Love equals control Fear is a part of family life Silence is safer than speaking up The cycle continues - unless we, as a society, interrupt it.

Protecting children means more than rescuing them from physical harm. It means transforming the environments they grow up in. According to Adeshini Naicker the Director of Childline KZN, as a community, we can: Speak up when we see warning signs: Not every child can ask for help. Sometimes our voice is the one that protects them. Support parents who are in abusive relationships: Helping a parent find safety is helping a child find peace. Break the stigma around seeking help: Childline, counsellors, teachers, social workers, these services exist to protect and guide, not judge. Teach children that safety and respect are their rights: A child who knows they can speak up is a child with a fighting chance. Create homes, schools, and communities where children feel believed: When children trust adults, healing can begin. Violence may happen behind closed doors, but its impact walks with a child everywhere.

If we want to break the generational cycle of abuse, we must start by protecting those who are smallest, most vulnerable, and often the most unheard.