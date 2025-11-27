Abuse isn’t always physical
Abuse isn’t always physical. Learn the signs of emotional and financial abuse, hear a survivor’s story, and find out where to get help in South Africa.
Abuse can take many forms. While physical violence often draws the most attention, emotional, psychological, and financial abuse are equally harmful and sometimes even harder to detect.
Many survivors experience subtle forms of control and manipulation that erode their sense of self-worth, isolate them from support networks, or trap them in unsafe relationships.
The invisible forms of abuse
According to experts, emotional abuse can include:
Persistent criticism or belittling
Threats, intimidation, or humiliation
Controlling behaviours, including isolation from friends and family
Manipulation around finances or resources
Financial abuse is a particularly insidious form of control. It can prevent a survivor from leaving an abusive relationship because they lack access to money, housing, or other resources needed to start over.
Jessica Pillay, Financial Adviser at Momentum Financial Planning shared with EB.net the following key signs that women need to look out for to see if they are in an abusive relationship:
1. Restriction of economic freedom
2. Restricting access to healthcare
3. Micromanaging spending
4. Deliberate damage to your credit
5. Complete control over finances
6. Hiding assets during divorce or maintenance
She also shared the following insights with us on East Coast Radio - listen below:
A survivor’s story
During our visit to a local shelter, we spoke to a woman who shared her experience of financial abuse. Her partner-controlled access to money, restricted her independence, and made her feel trapped.
She remained in the relationship for a long time because she had nowhere else to go and a young daughter to care for.
“I didn’t have anything; I didn’t have money – I lost my job. It was hard for me – my child was studying; I didn’t have money for her schooling and transport”.
Her story is a reminder that abuse isn’t always visible and that leaving a controlling relationship often requires both courage and support.
Listen to the full conversation below:
Why awareness matters
Emotional and financial abuse often go unreported because the signs are subtle, and survivors may fear judgment or feel powerless.
Raising awareness, providing access to support, and listening to survivors’ stories are crucial steps in breaking the cycle of abuse.
If you or someone you know needs help
Childline South Africa: 116
Gender-Based Violence Command Centre: 0800 428 428
SAPS Emergency: 10111
