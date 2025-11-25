Why 16 Days of Activism of no violence against women & children matters in KZN

Gender-based violence in KZN is increasing. See the latest stats, local hotspots, support services, and how to take action during 16 Days of Activism.

Gender-based violence in KZN is increasing. See the latest stats, local hotspots, support services, and how to take action during 16 Days of Activism.

Every year, from 25 November to 10 December, South Africa marks the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. While these days draw national focus, many incidents of gender-based violence continue throughout the year, and many women and children in KwaZulu-Natal face ongoing safety concerns. For many survivors in KZN, help can feel distant or temporary.

ALSO READ: 100 GBV activists placed across KZN police stations

The Stats: A National Snapshot According to Stats SA’s Crime Statistics (April 2023 – March 2024), 5,578 women were murdered in South Africa. 42,569 rape cases were reported in the same period. It is estimated that up to 95% of rape cases go unreported. In the quarter July to September 2024, according to South African Police Service (SAPS) quarterly crime statistics: 957 women were murdered. 1,567 women survived attempted murder. 14,366 women were victims of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm 315 children were murdered. 490 children experienced attempted murder, and 1,944 were victims of assault GBH.

ALSO READ: Carol Ofori chats about GBV this 16 Days of Activism

According to the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), 33.1% of South African women over the age of 18 have experienced physical violence in their lifetime, with a significant portion of cases linked to intimate partner violence. Child Abuse in South Africa and KZN KZN remains one of the provinces where child-related offences are consistently recorded at concerning levels, with many cases occurring within homes or involving someone known to the child. Reporting rates for crimes against children also remain low, often due to fear, dependency on caregivers, or lack of access to safe reporting pathways. Strengthening community awareness, improving early reporting, and ensuring consistent access to child-focused support services remain key priorities. According to Stats SA’s (Statistics South Africa) most recent crime data, children continue to experience high levels of violence, including assault, sexual offences, neglect, and exploitation. 19,418 incidents of common assault and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in 2022/23 involved children, underlining how pervasive violence against minors is. Moreover, between July and September 2023, the South African Police Service (Government of South Africa) recorded 293 child murders, 361 attempted murders, and 1,820 assaults against children. Meanwhile, in the 2024–25 financial year, more than 26,000 cases of child abuse and neglect were officially reported, including nearly 9,900 cases of sexual abuse. The Local Picture: KwaZulu-Natal Premier of KZN, Honourable Thamsanqa Ntuli at a press briefing for the 16 Days Of Activism for no violence against women and children, on the 24th of November: Gender Based Violence is on the increase. Rape cases have increased compared to the same period last year. Seven districts in KZN have reported rises in sexual assaults against children under the age of 12. According to the Premier’s address, the districts of eThekwini, uMugungundlovu and the King Cetshwayo continue to be the provinces highest GBV hotspots. Why the ‘16 Days of No Violence Against Women & Children’ campaign matters, especially in KZN It highlights the systemic challenges faced across the country. In a province like KZN, where gender-based violence is both widespread and significantly underreported, the campaign offers an opportunity to surface accurate information and direct communities toward available support services.

ALSO READ: South African heroine from the Jes Foord Foundation on 16 Days of Activism

Reporting rates remain low, and many survivors are unsure where to seek assistance, increasing visibility of support services during this period can play an important role. Beyond statistics, there is a need for practical information: where to report, how to access support services, and how communities can assist survivors. While the campaign lasts 16 days, efforts to address gender-based violence require year-round commitment, strengthened community structures, access and support for shelters, support services, and consistent public education.